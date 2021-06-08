Delhi Police Nabs Sharpshooter Who Allegedly Killed Wanted Criminal Kala Jathedi's Aide

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested one Prince alias Aman, a sharpshooter of Ashok Pradhan Gang who allegedly killed one close aide of Kala Jathedar. DCP of Special Cell, Pramod Kushwaha said that Prince was absconding in the sensational murder case of Rohit alias KD a very close aide of Kala Jathedi.

"A team of ACP Attar Singh, Inspector Shiv Kumar, Pawan and Karambir Singh got a tip off when they were working in Sushil Kumar matter. We came to know that Prince would be coming near Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mungesh Pur to meet his aide. A trap was laid and he was held," said a senior police official.

The official said that the accused was carrying a reward of Rs 50,00 on his head. A semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from him.

According to the police, Prince is a sharpshooter of Ashok Pradhan, a notorious gangster and was wanted in a number of cases including a sensational shoot out which took place in the Bawana. In this shoot out Sonu was killed. After committing the murder he went underground for six months. The special cell had been working on him since then.

During the interrogation, Prince disclosed that he and his associates namely Abhishek and Rajesh alias Imran work for the Ashok Pradhan gang. They were having a rivalry with Priyavart an aide of Kala Jathedi. They opened fire at Priyavart house to threaten him. They had a doubt that Rohit alias KD used to pass information about them. They then hatched a conspiracy and killed KD.

Later mother of KD provoked Priyavart to avenge his death and they killed one Shashi Kadyan an aide of Ashok Pradhan.