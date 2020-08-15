Delhi Police Nabs Two Persons Impersonating As Railway Officials, Forged ID Cards Seized

Two persons who used to impersonate as railway officials for free railway journey have been held by Delhi Police. DCP Railway, Harender K Singh told Republic TV that the accused were identified as Martand Rubab Kamble and Omkar Bairagi Waghmode. Forged identify cards of railway officials were recovered from their possession. Both are originally from Maharashtra.

Singh stated that during checking on August 14, tickets and IDs of passengers were being checked at the main hall entry gate, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi, to ensure that no unauthorised entry is made in view of Independence Day.

"Two passengers when stopped for checking, introduced themselves as railway staff and tried to enter inside railway station for boarding the train Golden Temple Express. However, their body postures and hurriedness raised suspicion. When the Identity Cards produced by them were minutely examined, these cards turned out to be forged. Both were then held and taken to nearby police where they broke down and confessed that they were cheating," said Mr Singh.

When it was clear that they had been impersonating as railway employees on the basis of forged ID cards, the police lodged a case under 419/468/471/170/34 sections of the IPC.

Their sustained and thorough interrogation revealed that Martand Rubab was earlier working with a railway vendor and in a cyber cafe, so he was aware of the railway operations and how he could disguise as railway employees and travel far-flung destinations. He made a fake railway employee ID and started travelling. Both accused confessed that they were using fake IDs for free railway journeys and doing vendor work in running trains also. The police produced them before the concerned magistrate and sought their police remand to further know about their plot. The magistrate has allowed the police for the same.

