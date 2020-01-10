Delhi Police Names JNUSU Students Behind Three Attacks- Jan 3,4 & 5, Narrates Sequence

Four days after the Delhi police's Crime Branch started an investigation, Delhi Police Crime Branch SIT head DCP Joy Thirke, on Friday, briefed the media on the ongoing investigation. Revealing that the JNUSU comprising of SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF were responsible behind all attacks on January 3, 4 and 5 incident, he stated 9 students have been identified from the viral videos and photos - mainly belonging to the four organisations. The police also stated that the briefing was one of many in the ongoing investigation to quell misinformation.

Embarrassment for Left: JNUSU's Aishe Ghosh among 9 named in Delhi Police's JNU probe

Delhi Police: 'JNUSU members mainly behind attack'

Naming all the identified students, Thirke said, "Some Whatsapp group had been created at the relevant time around 5:30 PM. They then assembled and the 7 PM incident occured at Sabarmati hostel. All CCTV recordings had been non-functional as they were Wi-Fi based. Based on all the evidence of viral videos and photos and local inquiry, we have identified students mainly from these four organisations. Notices will be served to these people and to explain their involvement."

Here are the mentioned students:

Chunchun Kumar, ex-JNU

Pankaj Mishra - JNU student

Aishe Ghosh - JNUSU president

Bhaskar Vijay Waakar

Sucheta Talukdar

Priya Ranjan

Dolan Samanta

Yogendra Bhardwaj - PHD Sanskrit (Unity against Left admin)

Vikas Patel

Outsiders' role highly unlikely: Police

Moreover, ruling the role of outsiders, as highly unlikely, he stated that the campus was sprawling and that the masked mob mainly comprised of Left students. Narrating the sequence of attacks on January 5- Sunday, he said, "On January 5 at 11:30 AM, four students who wanted to register for the winter courses were seated on a bench outside of School of Social Sciences. Then a group tried to vacate them which resulted in an altercation. The security guards which tried to intervene were also injured by the group."

He added, "At 3:45 PM, these four organisations attacked Periyar hostel with muffled faces. Some members including the president were also there - which was caught on camera. Several local policemen with the help of teachers from the JNUTA took the injured to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Moreover, specific rooms were targetted in the Periyar hostel."

Describing the selective attack in Sabarmati & Periyar hostel, he said, "A peace meeting was ongoing at Sabarmati T-point where 120 teachers and students were gathered. Then a group comprising of some students and muffled armed with weapons and started attacking the gathering. They entered the Sabarmati hostel and attacked specific rooms in the Sabarmati hostel. It is very difficult for any outsider to enter as the JNU campus is a very huge sprawling complex. We have registered cases on all three incidents."

Registeration reason behind the Left attack: police

Giving a background of the reason behind the attacks, he said, "Online registration was ongoing in JNU from January 1-5. JNUSU comprising of SFI, AISA, AISF, DSF were against the registration process and have been protesting since October 2019. But a large majority of students who want to register have been blocked by these four organisations and have also threatened the students."

He added, "On January 3 these four organisations' members had forcibly entered the server room, pushed staff and shut down the server to stop registration. A case has been registered on the attack with 8 names mentioned. JNU authorities restored the system after 2-2.5 hours, but again these four organisations tried to shut down the systems again on January 4 - but the authorities were prepared. But some miscreants entered the server room from behind and damaged the server totally."

ABVP and JNUSU blame each other

Both student bodies have claimed that the other student wing had attacked the students using iron rods, by entering hostels with the aide of 'masked mob'. 34 students and faculty members were admitted to AIIMS hospital - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was discharged from hospital on Monday. The tussle between the students was due to disagreement over student registration for the Winter course, as stated by JNU administration.

