Delhi Police Opposes Sharjeel Imam's Bail Plea In Sedition Case; 'Charges Grave In Nature'

The charges against Sharjeel Imam are grave in nature, the Delhi Police submitted in an affidavit filed before the Delhi High Court on the JNU student's bail plea. On March 9, a division bench of the HC comprising Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Kumar Mendiratta had asked the police to respond to Imam's petition challenging a trial court order in a case related to his inflammatory speech.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat on January 24 framed charges against the accused under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A, 153B and 505 of IPC and Section 13 of UAPA.

After hearing the charges against the JNU student, Justice Mridul had told Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, "Pre Trial detention has to be only on compelling reasons. You'll have to show us that his detention is utmost necessary".

On Thursday, Republic TV accessed the affidavit which stressed that there is no frivolity in the case of the prosecution. The police asserted that the triple test of bail cannot solely apply as the offence prima facie made out against the accused is punishable with imprisonment for life.

The affidavit read, "It is settled law that once charges are framed, it would be safe to assume that a very strong suspicion was founded upon the materials before the Court, which prompted the Court to form a presumptive opinion as to the existence of the factual ingredients constituting the offence alleged against the accused, to justify the framing of charge. Thus, once the Ld. Trial Court has come to this conclusion, the statutory bar (under Section 437 of the CrPC) comes in play restricting jurisdiction of the Ld. Trial Court to grant bail". Moreover, the police contended that there are no good grounds to entertain the appeal.

Sharjeel Imam's controversial remarks

Sharjeel Imam was a key organiser of the Shaheen Bagh protests. His controversial remarks came to light on January 25, 2020, when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video that featured him. In the video purportedly from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, he said that 5 lakh people can come together and permanently cut the North-East from India.

Furthermore, he stressed that this was the only way in which the Indian government would pay heed to the concerns of the protesters. On January 28, 2020, he was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad district after the police accused him of being involved in the violence that took place in Jamia on December 15, 2019, during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.