Delhi: Police Personnel Opens Fire At Rohini Court Post Client-lawyer Fight; No Injuries

In another gun-shooting incident in Delhi's Rohini court, rounds of firing jolted the said premises during the early hours of April 22. Sources confirmed to Republic Media Network that gunshots entailed a scuffle between an advocate and a client. Said to have taken place at around 8:45 AM, security has been tightened after security guards resorted to arms in the District Court of Rohini.

Sources have further stated that two advocates and one client have been injured in the firing incident on the court premises.

"An incident of gun firing took place at Rohini court. According to preliminary information, police personnel who was deployed at the court had opened fire. No injuries were reported," the Delhi Police said

Gunshots fired at Rohini Court in Delhi by security personnel

"Today, at gate no. 7, of the Rohini court at about 8:45 AM, there was a scuffle between advocate and a client following which a stationed officer of NAP (Nagaland Armed Police) force who was deployed at the gate for security intervened and fired a shot on the ground," the source said.

Subsequently, the NAP officer who fired gunshots has been detained in Rohini Court police post. While local police within the jurisdiction were summoned, the security has been tightened in the area.

Rohini Court shootout

This amounts to a second shooting incident in the Rohini Court complex within a span of a year. Previously, a low-density explosion and shooting of gangster Jitendra Gogi who was in Delhi Police custody inside the district court increased the security concerns of the national capital, especially as the attack happened at a heavily-guarded public property such as a district court.

On September 24, in Delhi's Rohini Court premises, three people died, including in-custody gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' and his two assailants, who were killed in a counterfire by Delhi Police.

The incident had taken place in broad daylight and accused Rakesh Tajpuriya, who was on the run since the shootout, was nabbed by the Delhi Police near North Delhi’s Narela Industrial area on January 11, 2022.