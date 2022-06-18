Delhi Police Plant Dummy IEDs To Test The Forces Amid Riots & Intel Input On Terror Threat

The Delhi police special cell has planted dummy IEDs to test the force's awareness in the face of terror threats.

Multiple calls about terror threats were received in various locations of the capital, prompting this action.

"It has been learnt that there is an Al-Qaeda terror threat sounded in Delhi as per inputs based on intelligence agencies. Additionally, post the Nupur Sharma fiasco, Delhi Police is on its toes regarding terror threats. Apart from that owing to multiple protests over Rahul Gandhi's ED summons have led to DP conduct the drill to avoid any unwanted incident. Crowded areas are usual targets for terror groups. All crowded places and possible strike points are being covered via this drill to assess promptness of local police staff," said Delhi Police.

On June 12, as many as 15 dummy IEDs were planted across the capital to check the alertness of the staff.

The recent bomb threats in the capital

A hand grenade was found in Delhi’s Yamuna Khadar area last week, causing a scare among the residents. The grenade was found submerged in water in the Hindon canal under DND flyover in the Mayur Vihar Police Station area.

The incident was reported to the Delhi police and a team arrived at the spot for investigation. Shortly after, the National Security Guard (NSG) was called to defuse the grenade.

This is not the first time an explosive has been found in Delhi. Earlier on April 25, police received information about suspicious items like hand grenades found in the Mohammadpur area of ​​South Delhi. Delhi Police cordoned off the area and a bomb squad team was called to investigate the matter.

(With inputs from ANI)