Delhi Police PRO Randhawa Says Sec. 144 Imposed In Affected Areas, Situation Under Control

Amid the ongoing violent clash in North-East Delhi, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa on Tuesday addressed a press conference and updated the media about the current situation in the affected areas.

Talking about security measures taken and the preparedness of Delhi Police to monitor the protests, MS Randhawa said, "Section 144 has been imposed in the affected areas. We appeal to the people to maintain peace and not to believe in any kind of rumours."

He also called for Delhiites to maintain peace and not believe in any rumours. PRO Randhawa also stated that Delhi Police is using drones and CCTV cameras to monitor the situation. "I appeal to people especially in North East Delhi to not take law in their hands. We are taking the help of drones also. The situation in the affected areas remains to be under control," he said.

Delhi Police PRO on the shortage of police force

Denying any form of shortage of the police force, Delhi Police PRO assured about sufficient force being deployed in the region. " I deny that there is any deficiency of the Police force. Sufficient forces have been deployed in the Northeast district. CRPF, RAF and additional resources of Delhi police are also active. 11 FIRs have been registered and a few people have been detained," he said.

Death toll rises to 10

The Delhi Police in its brief also informed about the death toll in the violent clash reaching 10. "56 police personnel injured, head constable Rattan Lal has lost his life, DCP Shahdara also suffered head injuries; 130 civilians are injured and 9 have lost their lives," Randhawa informed.

Violence in northeast Delhi

In a massive escalation of tension in northeast Delhi on Monday, protesters resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP has been injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. A total of five people (9 civilians & 1 police head constable) lost their lives and 105 got injured in the clashes.

According to officials, a fire tender was damaged by the protestors after it responded to a fire call in the area on Monday. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations. On Sunday evening, clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups and both the groups hurled stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

