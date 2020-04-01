Delhi Police PRO Says 'implementing Lockdown Strictly', 2400 FIRs Filed Over Violation

As the number of Coronavirus cases in Delhi has soared to 120, as of current data, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa on Wednesday said that the police is implementing the lockdown imposed by the government strictly. Randhawa stated that the police is taking strict action against those violating and informed that so far, 2400 FIRs for violations have been registered while 50,000 cases have been filed under the Delhi Police Act.

Referring to the Tablighi Jamaat incident where there was a congregation in mid-March despite government's advisory to avoid mass gatherings, MS Randhawa stated that the citizens can contact the Delhi Police or the government helpline number if they have any information about any citizen who had attended the event and is showing symptoms. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, 2137 Markaz attendees have been quarantined across the country while 1746 attendees have been quarantined in Nizamuddin itself.

READ | Timeline Of How Nizamuddin Markaz Led To Becoming Delhi's Potential COVID-19 Hotspot

Two infected individuals from Nizamuddin on ventilator support

Briefing the nation on the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in Delhi in the light of the Nizamuddin Markaz event, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, stated that of the 89 cases which have been hospitalized from the area (Nizamuddin) - two are on ventilator support, in his daily press briefing.

READ | COVID-19: MHA Reveals '2137 Markaz Attendees Quarantined Across India'; 1746 In Nizamuddin

He added that while all 97 cases in Delhi are being analysed - 41 cases have foreign travel history with 22 cases are family members of those who tested positive - some may be due to Markaz event. He revealed that 1538 people were evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz- 441 of which have symptoms of COVID-19 and 1107 under quarantine. While 24 cases have tested positive, the others' results are awaited.

READ | Revoke FIR Against Tablighi Jamaat, Demands JNU Muslim Students Body Amid Nizamuddin Scare

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

On Monday, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which had over 300 foreign attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan apart from hundreds from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, all these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Search On For Nizamuddin Markaz's Chief, Cases Soar To 1466

On Sunday, around 50-70 people, who were hiding in a mosque, were taken to LNJP hospital as they were all COVID-19 suspects – 24 have tested positive. The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area – which has now been entirely quarantined – owing to the nationwide lockdown.

