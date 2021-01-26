Delhi Police Quashes False Reports Claiming Death Of Protestor Due To Firing During Rally

Following the violent turn taken by the farmers' tractor rally on Tuesday morning, the Delhi Police has released a CCTV footage to quash the reports stating that one protestor had died due to police action. In the footage which is said to be from the ITO area of Delhi, a speedy tractor can be seen crashing into the police barricade before overturning completely. Earlier in the day, farmers had claimed that the protestor had died after he was shot at with a bullet.

Reacting to the violent protests by farmers on Tuesday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava has appealed the protestors to maintain peace and not indulge in violence. Speaking to ANI, Srivastava said that the farmers drove tractors off the routes finalized in the discussions held in the run-up to the tractor rally. The Delhi Police Commissioner has also stated that public property has been damaged and police personnel have sustained injuries.

READ | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Denounces Farmer Rally Violence, Issues 'vacate Delhi' Appeal

'Farmers drove tractors off the routes'

"The time and the routes for the tractor rally were finalised after several rounds of meetings. But farmers drove tractors off the routes and before the fixed time, leading to vandalism in which many police personnel were injured," Srivastava told ANI.

The time and the routes for the tractor rally were finalised after several rounds of meetings. But farmers drove tractors off the routes and before the fixed time, leading to vandalism in which many police personnel were injured: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava to ANI pic.twitter.com/Db8zTayCCS — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Moreover, Joint Police Commissioner Alok Kumar has stated that legal action will also be taken against the perpetrators of violence. Reacting to the violent protests on Tuesday morning, the Joint CP said that the protestors also attempted to run over police and the general public with their tractors, adding that public property has also been damaged.

READ | Farmers Tractor Rally LIVE UPDATES: Red Fort Breached; Paramilitary Forces Called In

On Tuesday morning, farmers commenced their planned tractor rally in protest against the three contentious farm laws. However, the tractor parade took a violent turn as the protestors broke barricades in an attempt to divert away from the original route decided for the rally. As the protestors cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, the Delhi Police responded by shelling tear gas shells to control the situation. The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, even as the farmers overran Delhi and a number of its monuments, capped off with the farmers breaching the Red Fort. The protesters were stopped from entering Delhi as the tractor rally began ahead of the time granted for it.

READ | CPI MP Bikash Bhattacharya Spotted At Farmers' Protests; Yechury Slams Police's Actions

The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM. However, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - that is after the conclusion of Republic Day parade. As the protesters entered Delhi, visuals show that the protesters vandalised buses and heckled Police personnel. Near ITO, a bus was vandalised and the farmers diverted their route.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha issues statement

Releasing a statement on horrific developments as India celebrated the 72nd Republic Day, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha 'condemned and regretted' the events that took place on Tuesday morning. The association of farmers' unions spearheading the movement against the three contentious farm laws said that 'antisocial elements' had infiltrated their otherwise 'peaceful movement'. Moreover, it thanked other farmers for the 'unprecedented participation' in its Republic Day parade.

READ | AAP Condemns Farmer Rally Violence Across Delhi; Says 'Some Certainly Weakened Movement'