Delhi Police Raid Advocate For Delhi Riots Accused Mehmood Pracha's Office

The Delhi Police special cell on Thursday raided the office of Advocate Mehmood Pracha for his alleged involvement in the furnishing fake compliant and fake affidavit before the court in connection with the Delhi riots back in February. As per Delhi Police, Pracha mailed his compliant to several police officials in the name of a Delhi riot witness who has now turned against the advocate himself.

A case of the riot was filed following a complaint of Irshad Ali with the Dayalpur Police Stations and arrests were made. However, Irshad has turned out against Mehmood Pracha alleging that Pracha didn't file the actual compliant and added facts which were not true.

"There was no witness in my case but he added one Shariff as a witness. Despite my objection, he filed this compliant which had false information," a police source said quoting Irshad.

The witness Shariff Ali has also turned against Pracha. He said that he was neither a witness nor did he file any complaint. He has recorded this statement before a magistrate under 164 CrPc.

"My complaint was drafted at the office of Mehmood Pracha with a clear cut instruction that I will have to send it to police officials. I signed it. But my entire complaint was changed and it was containing a cooked up story," a police source said quoting the statement of Shariff. As per source Shariff provided them with the original compliant too and gave a statement.

The background of the case:

A senior police official said that an FIR (120/20) was lodged with the Dayalpur Police Station. The complainant Irshad Ali had alleged that his shop was set on fire by unknown persons during Delhi riot. Acting on his FIR the Delhi Police arrested one Quayyum was arrested by the Delhi Police. Later the Delhi Police filed a charge sheet in this connection. In the meantime, Qayyum moved a bail plea through his counsel Javed Ali.

Qayyum claimed in the bail plea that Irshad had himself disputed the nature of his arrest hence he deserved bail. "As per the affidavit filed a complaint and an affidavit. But the Delhi Police told in their reply that both the complaint and the affidavit filed by them was forged and fake. After this, the court had ordered an inquiry and we lodged a case in this connection," said a senior police official. Sanjay Saxena was a notary public who had died in 2017 but the affidavit filed by them was showing a fake signature of Sanjay Saxena.

Police have now sought access to the computer hard disk as on Pracha's computer the compliant was drafted. Police also seek access to his email outbox to get electronic evidence.

