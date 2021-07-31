Delhi Police Recover Chinese Pistol From Kala Jathedi, Further Investigation Underway

After gangster Kala Jathedi was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, Counter Intelligence Special Cell DCP Manishi Chandra on Saturday addressed a briefing. Informing that a Chinese pistol was recovered from Kala Jathedi's possession, the DCP said the Delhi Police's Special Cell has also arrested Lady Don Anuradha. He also said that further investigation into the case is currently underway.

When asked if the Delhi Police's Special Cell had information about Anuradha being present with Kala Jathedi, the DCP said, "The only information we had until their arrest was that the Lady Don had joined hands with Sandeep." He further added that a 0.384 ordinance revolver has also been recovered from Anuradha.

The DCP said, "Both the criminals (Anuradha and Kala Jathedi) were nabbed from a Hyundai Creta car and were later presented in the court as per the law. Police remand has been sought for both the criminals."

According to Manishi Chandra, Counter Intelligence of Special Cell, Jathedi was wanted in over 40 murder, kidnapping and extortion cases and was carrying a reward of Rs 7 lakh in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The DCP further added that 15 cases in the National Capital on Jathedi.

Asserting that Kala Jathedi had support of criminals from 4 different states, Chandra in the press briefing informed that it was very easy for him to travel through places for escaping the police. He further said the police has also been informed that the gangster has a strong alliance with some people residing in foreign countries including Kali Rana in Bangkok, Goli Brar in Canada and Monty in the UK.

While answering a question on how many members are actually there in Kala Jathedi's gang, Manishi Chandra informed that at present the gang has a minimum of 100-150 shooters.

Delhi Police's Special Cell on Friday, July 31, arrested wanted gangster Kala Jathedi. The criminal and his gang known as the Kala Jathedi gang has carried out 25 murders in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, over the last 10 months, causing Delhi Police to impose MCOCA on Kala Jathedi. Earlier in May this year, Delhi Police had arrested Mohit Gill, a member of the Kala Jathedi gang. Gill (24), was closely associated with the Kala Jathedi gang, the police had reported.

Kala Jathedi is known to be close with gangster Laurence Vishnoi and the two are believed to have run a gang of more than 200 miscreants together. The gang had also played a hand in the escape of gangster Kuldeep Fazza from police custody from GTB Hospital earlier this year. However, Fazza was later neutralised by the police.

Kala Jathedi had also escaped from police custody from Faridabad in February 2020. Since then, the police were convinced that he had fled the country and was running the gang sitting abroad. However, he has now been arrested while hiding. Reportedly, Jathedi was behind ex-wrestler and convict, Sushil Kumar. The wrestler had earlier thrashed Jathedi's nephew Sonu Mahal in connection with wrestler Sagar Dhankar's murder case. Following this, Jathedi had threatened to kill Sushil Kumar.

Sagar Rana murder case

According to sources, on the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not his wrestlers. Sushil Kumar was arrested by the Crime branch in the case and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

