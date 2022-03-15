Delhi Police recovers ex-MP Vijay Goel's snatched phone, arrests 22-year-old man

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police has recovered the mobile phone of former MP Vijay Goel and arrested a 22-year-old man who had snatched it from him, official said Tuesday.

Saajan, a resident of Daryaganj, had allegedly snatched Goel’s phone last evening when he was going from Daryaganj towards the Red Fort through the Upper Subhash Marg, police had said.

Saajan, who had allegedly snatched Goel’s phone from him near the Red Fort in north Delhi, was arrested from Daryaganj area, they said.

The mobile phone has been recovered, police said, adding that the accused was previously involved in four such cases.

Describing the incident, Deputy Commissioners of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi had said Monday that around 6.45 pm, when Goel’s car reached near the Jama Masjid metro station, a person came towards him, snatched his phone from his hand and fled, PTI NIT TIR TIR

