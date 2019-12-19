'Emergency Services Get Affected If Protest Not Held At Designated Places': Delhi Police

Amid the on-going protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi, the Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that there is no permit issued to the organisers to protest at the Red Fort. He also mentioned that Section 144 is imposed in the area and the protestors must protest only in designated areas. Earlier today, Delhi Police detained protesters in Delhi's Red Fort area, as protesters gather in large numbers violating Section 144.

Speaking to the media, Randhawa said, "There is Section 144 is imposed at Red Fort. Earlier we had received a permission letter for the protest which was later rejected and we had informed the organisers of the protest about the same. We gave them a written reply and also our DCP had replied them to their tweet that their permission to protest was rejected. This is not a traditional route to protest march. In Delhi, every protest held are held on traditional routes and they are requested to follow that. We request protest organizers to hold protests at designated places only. Public get affected if they protest in non designated places, emergency services are also affected. I request all of you to not believe in any rumours and I appeal to all to cooperate with the police."

SC's order

The Supreme Court refused to stay the implementation of the amended Citizenship Act on Wednesday, however, decided to study its constitutional validity. A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde and comprising of Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Surya Kant has asked Centre to file a response by the second week of January, and the hearing has been scheduled for January 22. SC asks Attorney General, representing Centre, to consider using the audio-visual medium to make citizens aware of CAA.

Nation-wide protest

Meanwhile, protests that erupted last week in opposition to the Citizenship Act, have refused to douse. Nation-wide protests by political parties, organisations and students are scheduled to be held on December 19, to oppose the bill passed by the Parliament. Delhi, West Bengal, northeastern states, Uttar Pradesh, are already witnessing massive protests.

Over 400 students and alumni of US universities including--Harward, Yale, Columbia, Stanford, and Tufts on Tuesday extended their support to the students of Jamia Millia University and Aligarh Muslim University. Several countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, Singapore, Canada, and Israel have issued travel advisories to their respective citizens to exercise caution while travelling to India in the wake of large-scale protests across the country.

