Delhi Police Rescue Teenager Kidnapped On Oct 23, 'accused Lured Victim On Facebook'

The Delhi Police successfully rescued a 15-year-old girl, who had been kidnapped on October 23, and reunited her with her family. The accused identified as Shoyab Khan had created a fake user ID on Facebook to lure the victim. The case came to light when the victim's father lodged a kidnapping complaint with the Delhi Police on October 23.

The Delhi Police immediately swung into action and begun the investigation. Police examined the CDR and all social accounts of the girl to get a clue. "We came to know that on Facebook, she was in touch with one S K Sinha. They used to chat daily for hours. We were shocked when we came to know that the Facebook account of S K Sinha was created by Shoyab Khan, a resident of Mewat," said the police.

The official said that they conducted a raid at the address of Shoyab Khan but he managed to flee with help from his family. In a bid to nab the accused, the police debuted a constable who spoke in the local dialect and also examined more than 50 CCTV cameras to get a clue.

"Finally we got a tip-off that Shoyab will be coming near Badarpur border. A raid was conducted and he was held," the official said. Upon arrest, he told the cops that he had abandoned the victim at Badarpur border and fled from the spot. The police said that the case was more complicated as the victim was not traceable.

Police spoke to 300 auto-rickshaw drivers and TSR drivers. Finally, police managed to track the auto-rickshaw driver hired by the accused. He told the cops that he left the girl at Badarpur extension area. A door to door survey was conducted and the girl was finally rescued. She has been handed over to her family.

