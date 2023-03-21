Delhi Police Rescues 3-day-old Baby Abandoned In Dump Yard, Action Initiated

A three-day-old baby was found abandoned in a dump yard in outer Delhi's Nangloi on Tuesday, the Delhi Commission for Women said.

The DCW received information on its 181 Women Helpline from a person about the child.

The DCW immediately informed the Delhi Police, helped in recovering the child and got the child hospitalised. A team of the Commission is present with the child, it said.

The DCW has issued a notice to Delhi Police and has sought an action taken report in the matter.

The police said they have registered a case in connection with the incident.

The panel has also sought a copy of the FIR along with details of accused arrested. The Commission has also sought details of the family of the child and copy of the order passed by the Child Welfare Committee in the matter, it said.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal stated, "A 3 day old girl child has been found abandoned in a dump yard in Delhi. Fortunately, a man saw her lying there and immediately called our 181 helpline.

"We along with police rescued the girl and she is admitted in a hospital in Delhi. We are there with the the child. The incident is extremely shocking. I have issued notice to Police. FIR needs to be registered and the persons responsible for abandoning the girl child should be arrested." On Tuesday, Nangloi police station got a call during which the caller informed that a four to five day old infant was lying in a dump yard. The police reached the spot and found a newborn baby girl about three days old, officials said.

One tag was found on her hand wherein Afarin, wife of Fabroj, born on Sunday at 3.15 pm was written, they said.

The baby was immediately admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital. A case under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of the IPC was registered in Nangloi police station, officials said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said.