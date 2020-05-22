Delhi Police Return To Duty After Battling Coronavirus; Showcase Stunning Determination

Delhi Police personnel have set a benchmark for determination as they continue to perform duty under the unprecedented circumstances posed by Coronavirus. Many cops who tested positive for the novel coronavirus while serving in the containment zones have resumed their duty after undergoing treatment.

READ | Asia Today: India’s cases surge again, China opens Congress

Constable Kapil and Constable Naresh posted at the containment zone in the Neb Sarai area contracted disease and their health deteriorated. Both the constables were in critical health condition as they battled the infection. The constables survived the deadly coronavirus and have joined their respective duties.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Railway ticket bookings to resume; cases soar to 1,18,447

The two constables decided not to inform their families about the disease as it would create a tense situation in their respective homes. They further informed that the did not meet their family for the last 45 days.

"We knew our family will get tensed and decided to hide our disease from them. We have not met our family for 45 days. We are now tested negative but also we didn't tell our family that we had Corona," said both the constable.

READ | Huttonsville prison virus cases reach 6

Constable Naresh's deteriorating health had become a challenge for the doctor. He was admitted to a private hospital in Saket and DCP South Delhi personally met the doctors and was taking every moment report. To boost the morale of both the constables while they fought the coronavirus Station house officer (SHO) Naresh Solanki video called on daily bases. Finally tested negative for COVID.

After getting their reports they called the senior officer and informed that they wanted to resume duty on priority. They are now again serving the nation in the containment zone and educating people about how to fight corona and how to stay safe.

"It has doubled our faith in everything. We are back with double energy and are ready to deal the worst," both said.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Railway ticket bookings to resume; cases soar to 1,18,447