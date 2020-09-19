Delhi Police Reveals Rajeev Sharma 'spied' For China Since 2016, 2 Associates Arrested

Briefing about the Delhi journalist who was arrested for allegedly spying for China, Delhi police's special cell on Saturday, revealed that freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma had been in contact with Chinese intelligence officers since 2016. Police revealed that Sharma was arrested on September 14 based on inputs with central agencies and he was found in possession of sensitive defence documents when his houses were raided. Police is currently interrogating the Sharma and his two accomplices - a Chinese national and a Nepalese national after being given 6-day remand by a Delhi court.

Delhi police: Sharma in contact with Chinese officials since 2016

"Rajeev Sharma has been in journalism for 40 years and has worked for several media houses like - United News of India (UNI), Tribune, Free Press Journal, Sakaal, Hindustan Times, Times of India and Chinese mouthpiece Global Times. In 2016, he came into contact with a Chinese officer named Michael via Linkedin, and was invited to a Chinese city where he was given lucrative offers to share information," said Special Cell DCP Sanjeev Yadav.

Talking about the shell company dealing allegedly with medicine sale, set up by the Chinese and Nepalese individual for the alleged spying, Yadav stated that Sharma received huge amounts via Hawala transactions. He added that Sharma was contacted by another Chinese intelligence official - George, in 2019 where sensitive information regarding Army deployment, procurement and India- China relations was allegedly passed on. Several meetings were allegedly held in various places like Laos, Maldives.

Detailing the Hawala transactions, Yadav stated that Sharma received Rs 40-45 lakh via different channels. Several mobiles, Chinese atm cards, laptops, tabs were seized from them. When asked what information was compromised due to Sharma's alleged spying, police said that Sharma was a regular in Delhi's media circles, had a PIB card, and access to ministries. The police are checking Sharma's e-mail IDs and social media accounts to ascertain what information has been leaked and with whom he has shared information with,

One of Sharma's accomplices - the Nepalese individual was a director of a cell pharma company in Delhi and allegedly provided the front for Sharama's operations. Meanwhile, the Chinese individual has been a resident of Delhi since 2013 when she enrolled for a course at Jamia University. Sharma has been arrested under the Official Secrets Act.

Journalist Rajeev Sharma was involved in passing sensitive defence & strategic information to Chinese intelligence officers from 2016 to 2018. He used to meet them at several locations in different countries: Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP, Special Cell Delhi Police. https://t.co/Sxjp4ngVpj pic.twitter.com/QJivOL8xBF — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

Earlier on Friday, Delhi police revealed that journalist Rajeev Sharma had been was picked up from his Pitampura residence on September 14 after he was allegedly found to be in possession of classified defence documents. After being produced in the court on September 15, Sharma was remanded to 6-day police custody. Sharma - who is a columnist for Global times - had a Youtube channel under 'Rajeev Kishkinda', where he last posted a video on the India-China border issue. It has about 12,000 subscribers. His family members are also being quizzed by the Special Cell, Janakpuri, which is probing the matter headed by DCP Sanjeev Yadav.

