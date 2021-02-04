Delhi Police Reveals 'pro-Khalistani' Angle To Anti-Farm Law 'toolkit'; Authors Booked

After filing a case against the 'toolkit document' shared by Swedish Climate change activist Greta Thunberg, Delhi Special CP Crime Praveer Ranjan said that it has filed a case on the authors of the document as it aimed to create disaffection and disharmony. Addressing a press conference, Ranjan said that the FIR filed under sections 124 A (sedition), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 153 A (spreading hatred among communities) of IPC, did not name anyone. Pointing out that the 'prior actions' section of the tool-kit - authored by Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), Ranjan said that it was a 'planned conspiracy to execute such a plan'.

Police: 'Toolkit authors booked'

"Delhi police has identified 300 social media handles used for hateful and malicious content. These handles are being used by some organizations/ individuals having vested interest and they are spreading disaffection and ill-will against the Govt. of India. In the particular document named "toolkit" created by a pro-Khalistani Organisation “Poetic Justice Foundation”, has a particular section titled "prior action plan" with an intention to create disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups and encourage disaffection," he said.

He added, "We have not named anybody in the FIR. We have only registered a case against the social media handle. Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) authorship emerged out of our investigation behind this toolkit document".

Delhi Police has taken cognizance of a 'Toolkit Document' found on a social media platform that predates and indicates a copycat execution of a conspiracy behind the 26Jan violence. The call was to wage economic, social, cultural and regional war against India. — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 4, 2021

Greta Thunberg shares updated 'toolkit'

Thunberg had previously shared a toolkit titled 'Global Farmers Strike- First Wave', which seems to have been in circulation since early January. It had encouraged people to organise solidarity protests either at or near Indian Embassies, local government offices or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. It also urged people to participate in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day - which had ended in violence.

Thunberg then shared an 'updated toolkit' by the AskIndiaWhy campaign which aims to get global attention on the ongoing farmers' protest urging people to tweet at PMO & Tomar, call or email govt representatives, sign online petitions and on-ground action near the closest Indian Embassy, Media House, or your local Govt. office on 13th/14th February 2021. Thunberg - who has been vocal against climate issues - has now put her weight behind this campaign asking people on Twitter to 'help people on the ground'. The updated 'toolkit' claimed that "India has a long history of human rights violations, violence, and a cruel indifference for its most vulnerable citizens." and states that, "It is paramount to put international pressure on India’s Government." It also removes the Republic Day plan from the AskIndiaWhy's 'prior actions'.

Twitter war over farmers' protest

The Twitter war over farmers' protest began when US pop star Rihanna asked 'why aren't we talking about this?', sharing a CNN article on internet shutdown across farmer protest sites across Delhi. Immediately, several international celebrities like Greta Thunberg, Canadian Youtuber Lilly Singh, Mia Khalifa, Hasan Minhaj, US Vice-Prez Kamala Harris' niece - Meena Harris threw their support to the farmers' protest- bashing the Centre. In protest, several Indian celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, and almost the entire Indian cricket team hit back against 'interference into India's internal matters' urging India to stand together to solve its issues.

The MEA said some "vested interest groups" are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests and that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms which were passed by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," the MEA said. Moreover, several politicians across parties like Rahul Gandhi and J P Nadda too maintained that India's farmer protests were 'internal to the nation'. Protests continue for 71 days at Tikri, Ghazipur, and Singhu borders as Centre-farmer talks remained stalled, while the three laws have been stayed by Supreme Court.

