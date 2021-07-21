Delhi Police Busts Drug Supply Racket, Seizes 1kg Heroin Worth Rs 2 Crores

Working on a tip-off, the Narcotics Cell of Delhi Crime Branch on Wednesday busted the supply chain of contraband heroin while booking two cousins, Sajid Khan (24) and Wajid Khan (28) in the case.

According to the police, the drug supply racket was privately active in areas of Ghazipur and Delhi as well as in Bareilly. The arrested duo are said to be Bareilly-based desperate big drug suppliers.

"The seized 1 kilogram of heroin is worth Rs 2 crores," the police said.

A case has been registered under Sections 21, 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Police Station Crime Branch in Delhi.

Miscreants nabbed from Shamshan Ghat in Ghazipur, Delhi

According to the press release by the Delhi police, the narcotics team of the Delhi police had received secret information regarding the arrival of the Khan cousins near Shamshan Ghat in Ghazipur, Delhi to supply drugs to someone. "The police swung into action immediately after getting the tip," the police press release stated.

As per police sources, the team had laid a trap near Shamshan Ghat, Ghazipur, where the drug suppliers, namely Sajid Khan and Wajid Khan had come with a sizeable consignment of the contraband heroin for selling to the receiver and were caught red-handed with two parcels of 500 grams contraband of 1 kg heroin that was seized from their possession.

Accused involved in drug-trafficking for the last 5-6 years

During the investigation, the accused duo disclosed that they are cousins and that they have been involved in drug-trafficking for the last 5-6 years, the police said. Both have been part of criminal activities since 2015.

The police added that the duo was caught earlier in 2016 with contraband heroin in Faridpur, Bareilly. "Both of them were kept in 25 days' custody in jail and following their release, they returned to crime. To fulfill their desire of earning quick and huge money, they indulged in trafficking of contraband heroin," the police said.

The police added that the duo has disclosed that they are experts in the production of heroin by using crude and chemicals. "They used to purchase the crude (poppy head extracts) and chemicals from Bareilly and used to further manufacture heroin for commercial gain. Their lust for quick money made them get into the illegal drug business. They have revealed their expertise in making of the intoxicating substance using materials arranged from Bareilly itself," the police said.

(Inputs-ANI)

(Pic-PTI)