I-Day: Delhi Police SI Invited To Rashtrapati Bhawan For Her Work With Migrants Amid COVID

This year on the occasion of the nation's 74th Independence Day, the Rashtrapati Bhawan has extended invitations to several COVID warriors who have put their lives on the line to contribute to the nation's fight against the global health crisis. Attending the 'At-Home' function at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, is Delhi Police sub-inspector Sunita Maan, who has been recognized for her efforts during the nationwide lockdown

While expressing joy over her invitation Sunita Maan speaking to news agency ANI said, "In the lockdown, nobody knew how to stay protected from the virus. We distributed essentials and sensitised people to remain safe. I feel lucky to be chosen from one lakh Delhi police personnel. I can't describe the exact feeling."

Sunita Maan was at the forefront of the battle against COVID and was sent to help migrant labourers who were on a mass exodus back to their home towns and villages amid the ongoing pandemic. "We were sent to an area where many labourers stay. It was difficult to make them aware of the pandemic as most of the people were not educated," she said.

Read: Fan Complains Of Internet Speed, Sonu Sood Replies; Talks About Mission Philippines

Read: Kangana Ranaut: Not Supporting PM Modi To Join Politics; Rejected Congress, BJP Tickets

"We distributed masks, sanitizers, soaps, food and advised them how to maintain social distance. I distributed sanitary pads, which I think nobody thought of. An NGO had provided us with 25,000 pads, which I also distributed in my area. Many women were not aware of it too. So they were told about sanitary pads as well as safety precautions against the COVID-19," she revealed.

Independence Day celebrations

As the ritual goes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi before hoisting the Indian flag at the Red Fort, from where he also announced the vision for the next couple of years. PM Modi on Saturday addressed the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day and talked about taking the optical fiber cable project to the six lakh untouched villages of India. As the Prime Minister addressed the nation, he asserted India's commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, adding that we have to move ahead from 'Make in India' to 'Make for World'. He highlighted the initiatives taken by the government in this regard. Prime Minister Modi also listed the achievements of his government and touched upon crucial points such as the electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir, COVID-19 vaccine, the recent LAC clash with China and India's foreign policy.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: Independence Day: India Air Force Extends Warm Greetings With A Powerful Video | Watch

Read: PM Modi's Full 74th Independence Day Speech: Mega Announcements, Updates On Vaccine & J&K