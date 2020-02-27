'Situation In National Capital Is Normal And Peaceful': Delhi Police

On Thursday, while speaking on the law and order and traffic situation in various parts of violence-stricken areas in northeast Delhi, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Narendra Singh Bundela stated that there was 'normalcy and peace' as of now. The latest death toll figure of the violence has risen to 34 with over 189 people injured on Thursday. "The situation is quite normal and peaceful as far as security and traffic are concerned," said the Joint Commissioner of Police.

In an important clarification, the Ministry of Home Affairs also stated that sufficient forces have been deployed in the national capital since Monday. It opined that the situation was under control.

"We have held talks and conducted patrols with people of all communities. Services such as road cleaning have resumed and traffic flow is normal," Bundela told news agency ANI.

However, Bundela also warned that the people could go about their daily needs, but were refrained from going out collectively as a group. "People can go out to get their daily needs from the market but we are advising them not to come out in groups," he said.

Delhi Police PRO holds press conference

The Delhi Police on Wednesday addressed a press conference over the assessment of the law and order regarding the violent clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi. Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa in the press conference revealed that till now they had registered 18 FIRs and over 106 people had been arrested in connection with the incidents. "Miscreants are being identified. We have CCTV footage and strong evidence. No untoward incident has taken place today," said the Delhi Police PRO.

"We appeal to the public to share with us any information or any problem. They may also seek assistance any time. The public can call on 22829334 and 22829335 for any help or information. The situation is under control right now," said MS Randhawa in the press conference.

(With Agency Inputs)