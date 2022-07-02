With Mohammed Zubair's remand hearing underway, Republic has received exclusive leads of the Delhi Police's charges against the Alt News co-founder. Sources have revealed that three new charges including criminal conspiracy and Sections under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA) have been slapped against Zubair. He has been charged under IPC Section 201 (destruction of evidence), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 35 of FCRA.

The top focus of the probe is the lakhs of funding allegedly received from foreign shores in the Alt News founder's bank accounts. The Delhi police have given the ED details of his bank account as well as a copy of the FIR including the Pravda foundation ICICI Bank information. As per the details, Rs 56 lakh has been credited to his account in the last 3 months.The police have stated that many donations came from countries like Pakistan and Syria and considering the gravity of the case, there was a need to seek his further custody.

Moreover, the fact-checker continues to be uncooperative, the police have revealed. It was said on behalf of Delhi Police that accused Zubair was called for questioning by issuing a notice under section 41A, but when the officials proceeded for investigation, he did not give any information on some facts and did not cooperate in the investigation. After this, the arrest action was taken by the police.

The Alt News co-founder was arrested on June 27 for hurting the sentiments of Hindus through an objectionable tweet. Produced before a Delhi Magistrate Court, he was remanded to 4 days of police custody which ends today. The Delhi police have now sought 14-day custody of Mohammed Zubair from the Court.

Charges against Mohammed Zubair

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested by Delhi Police after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him based on a contentious Twitter post, which another Twitter handle alleged 'hurt Hindu sentiments'.

"The said post of Mohd. Zubair containing picture and words against a particular religious community are highly provocative and done deliberately which are more than sufficient to incite hatred among people which can be detrimental for the maintenance of public tranquillity," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

The conduct of Mohammed Zubair was also allegedly questionable during the investigation which warranted his custodial interrogation to unravel conspiracy in this matter. "He was evasive on the questions and neither provided the necessary technical equipment for the purpose of the investigation nor cooperated in the investigation," officials said, revealing that he had formatted his phone before being taken into custody.

Apart from the new Sections, he has been booked under sections 153A (promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).