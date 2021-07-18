Delhi Police Special Cell Arrest two Sharpshooters Of Nandu Gang After Encounter

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two sharpshooters of the Nandu Gang after an encounter in the Chhatarpur area of Delhi. A senior police official said that recently, Nandu Gang members had made ransom calls to a South Delhi-based businessman and demanded Rs 1 crore from him. The gang had also planned to murder the businessman as he was not willing to pay.

DCP of Special Cell Pramod Kumar Kushwaha said that a team of Inspector Sunil Kumar Rajain, Ravinder Joshi, and Vinay Pal under the supervision of ACP Lalit Mohan Negi and Hridaya Bhushan was formed to nab them. The team got a tip-off that the accused would be coming near the house of the complainant to execute their plan.

"As per inputs, a trap was laid at. The team found two Bike borne assailants were roaming in the area. The police intercepted and asked them to surrender but they started firing indiscriminately towards the police party. Police also launched a counter-attack in which one of the accused suffered gunshot injury on his leg," said DCP Kushwaha.

Both the accused were identified as Pawan alias Monu alias David and Manjeet Singh.

During the interrogation, the accused Pawan disclosed that he was working at the directions of Nandu. On Nandu's instructions, Pawan along with his associates made ransom calls to the businessman in the name of absconding gangster Vikas Lagarpuriya to mislead the police and also to implicate Vikas Lagarpuriya, a rival of Nandu Gang.

Accused Manjeet Singh disclosed that he was fascinated by the flashy videos of the Nandu gang and started following the Facebook profile of the Nandu gang and its members. Thereafter, Manjeet Singh came in contact with Nandu and expressed his desire to join the gang and also offered his services to prove his worth. Nandu inducted Manjeet into his gang after several rounds of discussions and verifications.