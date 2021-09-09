Delhi Police Special Cell Arrests Wanted Member Of Mewat Gang Who Attacked Police PCR Vans

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a wanted member of Mewat Gang - Shakir - who attacked PCR vans and was on the run. Special Cell DCP Pramod Kumar Kushwaha said that Shakir was previously involved in more than one dozen cases including attempts to murder, robbery, dacoity, and rioting, and cow slaughtering. One country-made pistol along with three live cartridges was recovered from his possession.



The DCP said that a team of Inspector Shiv Kumar and Pawan, under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh, had received a tip-off about the accused following which he was held. The official said that Shakir was arrested during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the Dhaula Kuan bus stop at Ring Road towards Naraina. Shakir was absconding in a case of assault on police & an attempt to murder registered at Police Station Khyala. Accused Shakir was declared proclaimed offender in this said case.

The official said that there was information with them about the movement of the said Mewat-based criminal Shakir and his associates who were absconding in the above case. Information in this regard was gathered and a sharp vigil was kept on the activities of Shakir and his associates. Efforts of the team succeeded when specific information was received by Inspector Shiv Kumar that Shakir would come near bus stand Dhaula Kuan at Ring Road towards Naraina, Delhi to do the recce of the area to commit a crime. A team was formed and a trap was laid near the above place.

He was held and a case was lodged against him.

"In recent incident Shakir with his associates was fleeing in a truck with cows stolen from Delhi. The gang was challenged and chased by the police in Khyala. Accused persons started pelting stones, glass bottles at the PCR van. In view of above stone pelting, few more PCR vans were rushed but accused persons kept on pelting stones and glass bottles which causes extensive damage to four police vehicles. When the accused found PCR vans were undeterred chasing their truck, they started throwing cows from the truck to dissuade police to arrest them. In the melee, accused persons left the truck in the area of Rithala and fled from the scene," said a senior police official.

The official said that members of this gang are very dreaded, ruthless, and violent. They don’t hesitate in assaulting police and even in opening fire at the slightest provocation or resistance by the police in order to escape and avoid arrest.

(Image Credits: Republic World)