Delhi Police Special Cell Nabs 3 Khalistani Leaders Before Pakistan Training

In a big crackdown by Delhi Police Special Cell, three members of the Khalistan Liberation Front were arrested from the national capital. The three members — Mohinder Pal Singh, Gurtej Singh, Lovepreet — were planning to execute target killings in various states in northern India on the directions of Pakistan ISI sponsored Khalistani leaders.

Delhi Police Special Cell has recovered 3 pistols with 07 live cartridges from their possession. According to the Cell, one iPhone and two Android phones have also been recovered with many incriminating videos and photographs related to Khalistani leaders.

READ | Punjab Police Nabs 2 Khalistani Operatives, Unravel Pak-backed Terror Plot

According to Delhi Police, Mohinder Pal Singh was planning to carry out a terror activity in Delhi. During the interrogation, Mohinder Pal told the Delhi Police about his two other accomplices. Gurtej Singh was in touch with a Pakistan-based ISI handler namely Abdullah and Avtar Singh Pannu of Sikhs For Justice and Gopal Singh Chawla, who is based in Pakistan and is a close aide of Hafiz Saeed.

READ | 'Attempts Being Made To Mislead Youth': Akal Takht Chief Clarifies On 'Khalistan' Remark

Gurtej Singh admitted that he had identified some targets including one follower of Ram Rahim who was involved in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala incident of disrespecting Guru Granth Sahib, one Shiv Sena leader of Amritsar and also one person who had slapped Jagtar Singh Hawara. His handler exhorted him to recruit more youth who could be trained in Pakistan.

READ | Mohali Court Grants Police 3 Day Custody Of Alleged Arms Dealer To Khalistani Terrorists

Gurtej’s Pakistani handler had promised to provide one AK-47 and three pistols to the trained youth on return to India. Gurtej had convinced Lovepreet and some others for training in Pakistan. They planned to cross the border from the Taran Taran area. After crossing the border, Abdullah would arrange for their training in the ISI centre near Peshawar in Pakistan. But due to lockdown, the plan could not be put into action.

Lovepreet Singh was planning to kill one person of Samana who had allegedly disrespected the Guru Granth Sahib. One Shiv Sena leader of Punjab was also a target for similar reasons. He had also planned to kill the Sarpanch of his village because of a personal dispute.

READ | Vindu Dara Singh Asserts 'We Are India' Amid Khalistan Comment From Akal Takht Jathedar