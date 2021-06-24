Delhi Police Special Cell Arrests 4 Students In Connection With Israeli Embassy Blast Case

Delhi Police Special Cell questioned four students in connection with a blast that took place outside the Israel Embassy in Delhi on January 29. In a recent development, the four students have been arrested. The investigation is being conducted in a separate FIR filed by the Special Cell in the case, Delhi Police sources told ANI. The case was initially registered with the Delhi Police Special Cell and was later on transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Delhi Police Special Cell arrests four students, in connection with the Israel Embassy-Delhi blast case. They have been brought to Delhi on transit remand: Delhi Police sources — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

Earlier this month, the NIA shared photos and video clips of the suspects in the Israel embassy blast and offered Rs 10,00,000 reward for those who could identify the suspected individuals or provide information about them. In the CCTV footage from January 29, two persons suspected of planting the explosives were spotted outside the embassy at APJ Abdul Kalam Azad Road in Lutyens Delhi.

Both the men seen in CCTV clips have been identified by the probe agencies. Since January, the NIA has conducted many raids to nab them but couldn't succeed. More than 100 individuals were interrogated by the probe agencies and they are still working on the case.

Blast outside Israel embassy

An explosion was reported near the Israel Embassy at the APJ Abdul Kalam Marg on 29 January. As per the fire department, the explosion was reported around 5:05 PM. The exact location of the blast was outside Jindal House, few metres away from the Israeli Embassy. Forensic teams had suspected the use of 'black powder. As per the Prasar Bharti News Service, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found hidden near the pavement.

While no injuries were reported due to the blast, the windows of few cars in the vicinity were shattered due to the impact. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought a report on the incident while NSA Ajit Doval had also taken stock of the situation and enhanced security measures were put in place. The exact location of the blast was outside Jindal House, few metres away from the Israeli Embassy. 3 cars were damaged. The IED which caused the blast was allegedly found in a flower pot on the road divider near Jindal House.