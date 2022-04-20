Delhi Police Special CP On Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive: 'We're Adhering To Our Orders'

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation-led demolition of illegal 'structure' within the ambit of a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri continued past 12 p.m. on April 20, despite a Supreme Court's stay order. Special Commissioner of Delhi Police for Law and Order Dependra Pathak, present on the site, said that the civic body shall perform its duties lawfully and refused to elaborate on the Apex Court or NDMC's respective order. Snapping rumours over NDMC targeting and bulldozing illegal structures solely of a particular community, Pathak said the Delhi Police are present on the spot to protect and support the civic body officials.

Speaking about the status quo of the Supreme Court's stay order against NDMC's anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, minutes after it commenced, Pathak said, "We only do lawful activities but the current incident is in joint efforts of the civic body. We will do as the civic agency orders."

"We are in the midst of the process. We are here to provide support and protection to the civic agency. Our role is focused and limited and we are adhering to our orders," the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police said.

#WATCH | Special CP Dependra Pathak on SC orders status-quo on demolition drive conducted by NDMC in Jahangirpuri, "Let the civic agency (North Delhi Municipal Corporation) take a decision..we're here to provide support & protection to the civic agency." pic.twitter.com/9lOoc3IPHl — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

SC stays New Delhi Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

After senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a plea before an SC bench seeking an urgent hearing of the petition challenging this action, CJI NV Ramana ordered status quo until Thursday when an appropriate bench will take up the matter. Arguing that an unconstitutional and illegal demolition has been ordered in Jahangirpuri, Dave alleged the drive was preponed owing to the apprehension of the aggrieved parties mentioning the matter before the apex court.

The SC has clubbed this plea along with that of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind which moved the apex court against the demolition of houses and shops of persons suspected to be involved in criminal incidents such as violence without following any due process. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court also agreed to take up the matter for hearing at 2 pm after it was mentioned in the court.

Illegal 'structures' being bulldozed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

The civic agency, NDMC, began a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, eight days after eight police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in this area.

Vide an order dated April 19, NDMC addressed to Deputy Commissioner of Police stating, "A special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising PWD, local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangirpuri area."