Delhi Police Summons Shraddha's Friend; Round 2 Of Aftab's Polygraph Test Scheduled Today

Amid the ongoing probe in the gruesome Shraddha murder case, the Delhi police on Friday summoned her classmate and friend named Rajat Shukla for further questioning. Rajat informed Republic TV that he is going to record his statements at the Vasai police station in the next few hours.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Rajat informed, "I got a call from Delhi police. They asked me to come to the Vasai police station. I am yet to record my statement and will reach the police station probably in an hour."

Further elaborating on his relationship with Shraddha, he said, "As I have said earlier as well, I was in touch with her from 2015 to 2019. My last conversation with her took place in 2019. In theatre, we were together and then we use to talk and that's it. As far as her relationship with Aaftab was concerned I already knew that she was in a relationship but I was not aware of the person's name. I came to know about him through other friends."

"Shraddha when last met me wasn't in a good state of mind. She was a bit rude to me during our last conversation. So I thought maybe she needs space and after that, we both became busy in our lives," he added.

Notably, the Delhi police had earlier recorded the statements of Shraddha's close friends -- Godwin Rodriguez and Rahul Raj. Earlier, Delhi police reached Mumbai and recorded the statements of Laxman Nadar (Shraddha's friend who knew about her relationship with Aaftab in-depth) and the person who rented the couple a flat in Vasai.

Round two of Aftab's Polygraph test today

After Aaftab's polygraph test was conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini on Thursday, the Delhi police will again conduct his test on Friday. Aaftab underwent a marathon polygraph test of nearly eight hours while the police recovered five knives from his rented flat in the national capital.

According to the details accessed by Republic Media Network regarding the inside details of Aaftab's polygraph test, it was revealed that the killer will be asked a set of 50 questions by forensic experts in order to establish the timeline of the murder. Following the polygraph, the Delhi police will conduct a narco test.