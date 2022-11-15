Delhi Police Suspect Involvement Of More People In Shraddha's Murder; Aaftab Denies Claim

In a massive development, Delhi Police on Tuesday informed that they are probing the role of more people in the spine-chilling Shraddha murder case. Shifting focus to the involvement of more people in the case, the police are also probing the role of the second partner of Aaftab. According to the sources, the Delhi Police have also written to dating app Bumble to seek more details regarding Aaftab's profile.

While the police have launched an investigation to probe the role of Aaftab's partner, he has denied the involvement of any other person in Shraddha's murder. Notably, the police suspected the involvement of one more person in the case after it was revealed that a person used to regularly come to Aaftab's Delhi residence to meet him.

Earlier in the day, Aaftab was also taken to the Mehrauli forest area by Delhi police officials to recreate the crime scene and to locate the missing body parts of the victim. The police are also scanning the social media profile of the accused to track his activity.

#BREAKING | Focus on the role of more people in the Shraddha murder case. Police looking for Aaftab's second partner. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/OmyzPKQQ9R — Republic (@republic) November 15, 2022

Aaftab using dating apps after murdering Shraddha

In a shocking update in the Shraddha murder case, it was revealed that accused Aaftab Poonawala began dating just a few days after he killed his live-in partner in South Delhi's Chhattarpur Pahadi. He was using apps like Bumble and more during the time period for meeting new girls and dating them. Notably, he was talking to other girls while Shraddha's body parts were stored in the fridge.

According to the sources, Aaftab met Shraddha on a dating app in 2019 after which they started dating.

Meanwhile, Aaftab also remained active on Shraddha's social media accounts in order to avoid suspicion. Poonawala used to impersonate the victim on the apps and chatted with her friends until June 9 so that they do not get suspicious. When her status remained inactive for long thereafter, her friends informed her family members, who in turn approached the police.

Aaftab murdered Shraddha over a fight

The shocking murder case came to light after Delhi Police on November 14 cracked the six-month-old case. Aaftab allegedly chopped Shraddha's body into 35 pieces after he killed her. Shraddha first met Aaftab at a call center in Mumbai where the two used to work together. Soon they fell in love with each other. The family of Shraddha did not approve of her relationship with Aaftab and so the couple eloped and came to the national capital. They then started living together.

According to the information received, the accused revealed that he murdered Shraddha because she wanted to marry him and was pressuring him repeatedly. The accused has now been sent to a five-day police custody after he confessed that he murdered his partner over an argument.