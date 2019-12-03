The Debate
Justice For Disha: Delhi Police Says Swati Maliwal Can Protest Till 5pm At Jantar Mantar

Law & Order

After receiving orders from higher authorities Delhi Police said that the protest can only continue till 5 pm at Jantar Mantar, it will have to move elsewhere

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Randhawa

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal initiated her indefinite hunger strike to protest against the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad and a six-year-old girl in Rajasthan. Maliwal said that society needs to come together. Additionally, the activist also said that the government should come up with a system wherein justice is guaranteed. Maliwal also stated that the system should enable immediate and speedy trials. She has been protesting seeking a death penalty for those who were involved in the rape and murder of the 25-year-old Hyderabad doctor.

On Tuesday afternoon, Swati Maliwal tweeted five demands that need to be met, after which she would break her fast. However, after receiving orders from higher authorities, the Delhi Police has said that the protest can only continue till 5 pm at Jantar Mantar. MS Randhawa, PRO, Delhi Police suggested that after 5 pm the protesting crowd will have to be moved to an alternative place. 

READ | Hyderabad Horror: DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal On Indefinite Hunger Strike

Speaking about her letter to PM Modi, DCW Chairperson said, "I have written to PM Modi because I think only he can take stringent action, last time he said made the law but it is not implemented. There are so many districts that do not have a fast track court. I will fast unto death until justice is given and laws are implemented."

Hyderabad doctor's Rape and Murder

Addressing the press on Friday evening, the Cyberabad Police provided details of the horrific murder of 27-year old doctor from Hyderabad. Confirming that the doctor was gangraped, the Cyberabad Police said that it was pre-planned. The Cyberabad Police also confirmed that the four accused have been arrested and that they will refer the case too fast track courts for speedy justice. On charges by NCW and victim's family that the Police did not register a complaint on time and allegedly said that the girl might have eloped, Police said investigation on the same is on. 

READ | Justice For Disha: On Indefinite Fast, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Lists 5 Demands For Centre

(With ANI inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
