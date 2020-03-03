Delhi Police Takes Gunman Shahrukh To Delhi Crime Branch

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested Shahrukh, the man in a red t-shirt who had opened fire at police during violence in northeast Delhi on February 24 from Uttar Pradesh. He was taken to the Delhi Crime Branch by the officials. Shahrukh was caught on camera threatening a policeman with a gun on February 24, 2020, in Jafrabad's Maujpur area, one of the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi. Shahrukh shot multiple rounds and also pointed the gun at a policeman's face.

Violence grips North-East Delhi

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has so far claimed 47 lives and has left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures on Thursday evening. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and it soon turned into a communal riot.

Paramilitary forces were called in and on Wednesday, Delhi High Court stated that it "cannot let another 1984 happen." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged people to maintain calm and peace.