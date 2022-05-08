Delhi Police Takes 'U-turn' In SC On Dharam Sansad Hate Speech Case; Files Fresh Affidavit

Taking a U-turn from its previous stance, the Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court that it has registered an FIR in the alleged hate speech case relating to Delhi Dharam Sansad. A fresh affidavit was filed before the Apex Court on Friday. This move came after Supreme Court reprimanded Delhi Police's earlier affidavit in connection with a provocative speech at Dharma Sansad. In a fresh affidavit, the police said that all the links given in the complaint and other material available in the public domain have been analysed.

Delhi Police Files Fresh Affidavit on Dharam Sansad Hate Speech

"It is submitted that all the links given in the complaint and other materials available in the public domain were analyzed. One video containing audio & video recording of the above said programme was found uploaded on Youtube channel", the affidavit stated.

As per the affidavit, an FIR was registered after verification of the material, on May 4 at the Okhla police station for offences under sections 153A, 295A, 298, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Police further stated that an investigation will be carried out in accordance with the law.

Delhi Police, in its affidavit filed earlier, had said, "After a thorough examination and evaluation of the content of the video, the police did not find any material in the video as alleged by the complainants." In the video clip of the Delhi incident, no statement against any particular class or community has been seen. People had gathered there to protect the morality of their community. The counter-affidavit filed by the Delhi Police said, "Therefore, after investigation and evaluation of the purported video clip, it is concluded that the alleged speech did not disclose any hate speech against any particular community." had gone.'

Dharam Sansad Hate Speech controversy

The Dharma Sansad was organized by Yati Narasinghanand in Haridwar between December 16-19, where several hardline leaders called for using 'weapons' to defend Hindu Sanatan Dharma from those threatening it. The police have already formed a 5-member SIT under an SP-level officer to probe into the case. Most leaders also vowed to emulate Nathuram Godse and kill anyone who hurt religious sentiments.

Videos, now viral on Twitter, from the event show Bihar's Dharamdas Maharaj threatening to kill ex-PM Manmohan Singh for saying 'minorities have first right over national resources'. Emulating the Mahatma's assassin, he said that he would 'not have hesitated to shoot at him (Singh) six times in the chest', had he been an MP.

Narasinghanand, who has habitually spewed communal statements, coined the term, "Shastrameva jayate', on the lines of India's motto - 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Aghast at the communal speech voiced at Haridwar, 76 Supreme Court lawyers had written to CJI NV Ramana, urging the apex court to take suo-moto cognizance of the matter.

(Image: ANI)