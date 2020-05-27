Delhi Police To File 15 More Chargesheets Against 294 Foreign Markaz Attendees

The Delhi Police on Wednesday, May 27, is set to file 15 more chargesheets against 294 foreigners who attended Tablighi Jamaat's religious congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin in the national capital. This comes a day after the police filed 20 chargesheets against 82 foreigners in the Saket court. The aforesaid 294 foreigners reportedly belong to at least 14 countries including Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. As per sources, they have been accused of violating the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, the Foreigners Act, and the tourist visa rules.

The Markaz controversy

The controversy erupted when 24 people who had attended the religious congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin tested positive for COVID-19. Thousands of people who participated in the event travelled to various states in India, risking the spread of the novel coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, 1746 individuals including 216 foreigners were staying in the Markaz building as of March 21.

As per the Delhi government, the religious congregation violated the prevailing orders, which prohibited large gatherings. However, the Markaz claimed that it had not flouted the rules and discontinued the religious function after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown. Instead, it alleged that many of the attendees were stuck due to the unavailability of transport services.

On March 2, the Ministry of Home Affairs blacklisted 960 foreigners who were involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities despite being on a tourist visa. Moreover, their Indian visa has been cancelled. The MHA directed the Delhi Police and DGPs of all concerned states to take legal action against these foreigners for violating the provisions of Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on April 3 revealed that 30% of the total COVID-19 cases in India were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation. On March 31, the Delhi Police registered a case against Maulana Saad and other officials of Tablighi Jamaat under sections od the Epidemic Disease Act,1897 and Section 269, 270, 271, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. In the FIR, it has been stated that the congregation failed to take safety measures for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

