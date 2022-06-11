Delhi Police To Issue Notice Over Hate Remarks On Social Media; 30 AIMIM Workers Booked

In a development, the Delhi Police on Friday said it will issue notices to social media entities in connection with the cases registered against 31 people for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments. The 31 people named in the FIR include All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand. BJP’s expelled Delhi media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal has also been named in the FIR.

Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the BJP over alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad and journalist Saba Naqvi are named in the FIR. Meanwhile, another case was registered against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on similar charges. Police filed the two FIRs on Wednesday after an analysis of their social media content.

"We will start issuing notices to social media entities soon in connection with the probe of the cases. Further investigation will be carried out accordingly," a senior police officer said as quoted by PTI. "The cases have been registered against those who were posting and sharing messages against the maintenance of public tranquility and were inciting people on the basis of divisive lines," the officer added.

All 31 people named in the FIR have been booked in Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code. This comes after protests erupted across the country on Friday as people took to the streets to condemn the controversial remarks made against the Prophet.

30 AIMIM workers sent to 3-day judicial custody for protesting without permission

On Friday, the Patiala Court in Delhi sent 30 AIMIM workers to three-day judicial custody about the demonstration at the Parliament Police Station over controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal. New Delhi District Police arrested 30 AIMIM protestors on Thursday concerning the demonstration.

According to the police officials, the demonstrators were neither allowed to protest at Jantar Mantar nor at the police station, however, suddenly, these people came to the police station and started protesting. An FIR was registered against them under sections 186, 188, 353, 332, 147, 149 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Delhi Police also informed that 'legal action will be taken' against the protests that broke outside Jama Masjid on Friday.

