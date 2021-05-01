Delhi Police To Take Action On Malpractices By Ambulance, Black Marketing Of COVID Drugs

As Delhi faces an acute shortage of medical oxygen owing to the devastating second wave of COVID-19, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava has said that the police will take strict action against malpractices by ambulances and the black marketing of medicines, oxygen and essential supplies required in the treatment of COVID-19.

"District Delhi Commissioners were instructed to activate a robust human intelligence mechanism with the deployment of decoy customer in order to unearth the entire chain," read a press release by the Delhi Police.

Cyber cells have been asked to keep a check on the online frauds allegedly committed in the name of arranging oxygen, medicines and medical equipment.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) were also directed to use a public address system to spread awareness of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and not to venture out amid the surge of COVID-19 infections. The Delhi Police will take strict action against those found violating the lockdown and guidelines laid down by the administration.

Srivastava further reiterated that the welfare of staff should be looked after by all districts and units and treatment of infected staff or admission of the staff members to hospital should be ensured on priority. AYUSH kits and other safety material meant for staff should reach the last field functionary, said Srivastava.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal extended the 6-day lockdown by another week with restrictions on the movement of people except those going for COVID testing, vaccination and those classified as essential services. Delhi is grappling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic as the national capital on Friday reported 375 deaths and 27,047 new cases in the 24 hours with a positivity rate of 32.69 per cent. On Saturday, eight COVID-19 patients of Batra Hospital in Delhi died allegedly due to oxygen shortage. Hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs have been sending out desperate messages of help on social media and other platforms, flagging their dwindling stocks of oxygen. The country as a whole continues to struggle with the grim situation with a single-day spike breaching the 4-lakh mark on Saturday taking the active caseload of the country above 32 lakhs.