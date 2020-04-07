Delhi Police Urges Private Hospitals To Inform Them Of COVID-19 Patients

The Delhi Police on Tuesday appealed to private hospitals and nursing homes in the national capital, to inform the police or the authorized COVID-19 hospitals, upon getting any Coronavirus positive patients.

"I would like to make an appeal to all the private hospitals and nursing homes in Delhi if any COVID-19 patients come to you then report it to dedicated COVID hospitals, Delhi Police and the Health Department," said MS Randhawa, the Delhi Police PRO. "There have been cases wherein the private hospitals did not inform the police, it will be seen as concealment of facts and whoever violates it, legal action will be taken against them," he added.

As the number of COVID-19 patients rises sharply in the country, several private hospitals have come forward to treat patients of the novel Coronavirus. Delhi has reported 525 COVID-19 positive cases to date.

Delhi Police warns of strict action

The sudden spike was mainly caused due to the Tablighi Jamaat gathering held in the Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month. The Markaz became a hotspot of COVID-19, with several of its attendees spreading out to different parts of the country after the religious congregation. Delhi police warned of strict action against the attendees of the Markaz if they are found hiding their travel history.

"I also would like to appeal to the people of Delhi, if anyone has COVID-19 symptoms or has information about it, you should share it with the police. People who have come to Markaz Nizamuddin after March 1, those people must inform the concerned police stations and the health department. Moreover, if they do not inform the police, strict legal action will be taken against them," MS Randhawa further added.

As of Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 4,421, the Health Ministry said. Out of the total 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active while 325 have been discharged after recovery. The death toll stands at 114.

