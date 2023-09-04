Delhi Police Withdraw Order Of Closing Metro Station Gates On VVIP Route Of G20 Summit

Days before the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10, the Delhi Police withdrew its September 2 order of closing the metro station gates located in the same direction as the VVIPs route or the venue of the Summit will remain closed from September 8 to 10. As per Delhi Police, train services will be available at all stations except Supreme Court station, where the services will be affected.

The police order read, “The request letter for the Closure of Gates of 39 Metro Stations which was made vide this office letter No. 2488/G-20 Cell/Metro, dated 02.09.2023 is hereby withdrawn administrative grounds.”

Metro station gates closed for security reasons

In order to maintain foolproof security arrangements during the G20 Summit to be held in Delhi from September 9 to 10, the Delhi Police metro unit asked the Chief Security Commissioner to close some metro station gates that open towards the VVIPS Route, venue of the Summit from September 8 to 10.

In a letter, DCP Metro G. Ram Gopal Naik mentioned at 39 stations, action needs to be taken while Supreme Court, Janpath, Bhikaji Cama Place, Khan Market, and Dhaula Kuan have been marked as ‘sensitive’ stations.

The two-day G-20 summit beginning September 9 is drawing leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states. Many heads of state, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron, are scheduled to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. The heads of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Trade Organisation, and World Health Organisation will also be present.

Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Sunday that 'Tourist smart cards' will be sold through dedicated counters at 36 Delhi Metro stations from September 4-13 in view of the G20 Summit. As per a senior official, the tourist smart cards are available on regular days too but, anticipating increased passenger footfall for the G20 Summit, dedicated counters have been opened to sell these cards for a period of 10 days from Monday, a senior official said.

