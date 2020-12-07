Delhi Police's Special Cell Arrests Five Terrorists Having Links With Khalistan And ISI

A team of police officers of Delhi's special team today arrested five suspected terrorists having links with Khalistan and ISI. The arrest took place after an encounter which took place in Delhi's Shakarpoor area.

The team was led by two ACP rank officers of Delhi's Special cell which carried out the entire operations. While briefing media persons on the arrest, DCP of Special cell Pramod Kushwaha said that out of 5, two terrorists are from Punjab and three from Jammu and Kashmir having links with Khalistan and ISI.

"There are two important components of the arrest, one component is from Punjab Gangsters and another from Kashmir. The initial probe has suggested that Terrorists having links with Khalistan were here for the purposes of target killings but they have been arrested before they could do anything. The components from Kashmir are involved in drugs selling and terror financing" said DCP special cell Pramod Kushwaha

"Gangsters are being used for target killings. It serves their two purposes one creating communal disharmony another is demoralising people who stand against terrorism. Two of the five people were involved in the murder of Commorade Balwinder Singh in Oct (Gurjeet Singh Bhura and Sukhdeep). The handler of Punjab based people is Sukh Bhikariwal who is based in Gulf and the handlers of Kashmiri based have links with people sitting across the border (PoK) and Hizbul Mujahideen. Pakistan ISI is behind both the handlers" added Kushwaha

Delhi police said that after the encounter they have recovered arms and ammunition and also drugs seized from their possession. "The Kashmiri people had come to Delhi to deliver money and to further disposal of drugs and Punjab based people were to get further instructions but as they are now arrested, their operations have been averted," Told DCP special cell Kushwaha. Special Cell has confirmed that there is no link between farmers agitation and suspected terrorists. "No, there is no link or connection between these suspects and ongoing agitation of at border points of Delhi," said Kushwaha.

