Delhi Police's Special Cell Busts Interstate Illegal Firearms Syndicate, Arrests Accused

Delhi Police busted an illegal firearms syndicate supplying ammunition in various states and arrested the accused who was running the racket for 15 years.

Delhi Police

In a major development, Delhi Police on Monday busted an illegal firearms syndicate supplying ammunition in various states including the national capital and apprehended the accused running it.

The notorious syndicate was unveiled by the Delhi Police’s special cell. They also apprehended a man who was running the illegal weapon syndicate. He was found to be in possession of ten sophisticated firearms and twenty-live ammunition. The accused has been booked under section 25(8) of the Arms (Amendment) Act 2019.

Interstate illegal firearms syndicate was running for past 15 years

As per the police officials, the syndicate was being run in several states in the northern & central belt including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi/NCR region. Delhi Police have been gathering intelligence inputs for the past two months to nab the accused who has been running the syndicate for the past 15 years.

The accused was arrested during a high-end operation carried out by the special cell officers. He was nabbed from Delhi’s Pul Prahlad Pur area. Police officials have been able to establish the identity of the perpetrator; he has been identified as Kasim. "The arrested accused used to buy arms and ammunitions from Madhya Pradesh and supplied them in Delhi/NCR, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh. The accused was arrested from the MB Road area in Pul Prahlad Pur area on Saturday after two months of continuous intelligence gathering,” police officials privy with the details told ANI.

"During the interrogation, the accused Kasim disclosed that he had received the supply of recovered pistols and cartridges from a notorious arms manufacturer-cum-supplier of District Badwani in MP. He further disclosed that he had been supplying illegal firearms and ammunition in Delhi NCR, Haryana and UP West for the last 15 years. He has already supplied more than 500 firearms in Delhi NCR in the last 3 years," police informed.

Earlier on January 25, Delhi Police's Special Cell had arrested two others who were running an illegal firearms supply chain. The accused were found to be in possession of 25 illegal weapons by the police. One of the accused was from Uttar Pradesh, while the second was from Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)

