Delhi Police Special CP Shrivastava Pays Visit To Injured Shahdara DyCP Amit Sharma

Delhi Police's Special Commissioner SN Shrivastava visited Max hospital in Patparganj on Sunday to meet Shahdara Deputy Police Commissioner Amit Sharma and enquire about his health.

Sharma was injured during clashes between the two rioting groups in the capital on February 24. A fellow police officer also lost their life in the same clashes.

READ: NHRC Deputs Fact-finding Teams To Probe Violence In Northeast Delhi

Visit to hospital

At least 43 people died during the clashes, which began last Sunday on February 23. The clashes initially began between the opposers of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those backing the law. However, the clashes soon turned violent and also communal with multiple shops and residential blocks being targeted. An Intelligence Bureau (IB) official lost his life whereas the house of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was burned down.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has dispatched a fact-finding team to investigate the cases of violence in northeast Delhi. In a statement, the NHRC said it had asked its Director General (Investigation) to depute its fact-finding team for on-spot inquiries into violation of human rights during the violence. "The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of violence in Delhi and specifically in northeast district, as reported in the media, and directed its Director General (Investigation) to depute two fact-finding teams to conduct on-spot inquiry into allegations of human rights violation due to these incidents," the statement said.

READ: Congress Touts Rahul Gandhi's Peace Message; Posts 'What Is Tolerance' Clip On Delhi Riots

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of people who died in the violence. He said that Rs 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries, and Rs 20,000 for a minor injury.

Additionally, the Delhi government has offered Rs 25,000 ex-gratia to the people whose houses have been burnt down by rioters. As the situation in violence-hit north-east Delhi improved, prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC were relaxed for four hours on Saturday.

READ: Centre Determined To Get To Bottom Of Delhi Riot Truth, Unveil Conspiracy If Any: MoS Home

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced Rs.10 lakh from the CM Relief Fund to BSF jawan Mohammed Anees after his house was burned down. Anees is currently working in 9th Battalion of BSF deployed in Naxal affected Malkangiri, Odisha. BSF Deputy Inspector Gener.

READ: House Torched In Delhi Violence, BSF Man Gets Rs 10 Lakh From Odisha CM