Delhi Prisons Department Conducts Raid At Central Jail Number 13, Seizes Phones, Cash

The Delhi Prisons Department has seized 19 phones, handmade sharp objects, cash and other items during a search at central jail number 13, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, a raid was conducted in the jail by prison authorities on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Sixteen mobiles, include six android and 13 keypad phones, chargers, wire and handmade sharp objects and Rs 1,500 were seized , they said.

