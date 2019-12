The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday witnessed protests over the alleged police brutality against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The students took out a ''Masaal Juloos'' on the varsity campus and raised slogans against the Narendra Modi-led Central government over the CAA and the NRC.