Delhi Public School Breaks Silence On Nithyananda Ashram Deal, Mum On Kidnapped Girls

As the investigation against controversial self-styled Swami Nityananda grows larger, the Delhi Public School (DPS), on Friday has issued a response stating that the issue of violating government norms while leasing out land to the Ashram is under inquiry. DPS added that the institution is cooperating with the police and have provided statements to the authorities. Incidentally, DPS was mum on the alleged kidnapping of the two girls from Nithyananda's Ashram.

READ | Ahmedabad DPS principal held over leasing land for Nithyananda's ashram

DPS breaks silence on Nithyananda Ashram Land deal

"The matter is under inquiry and we are cooperating and have provided statements to State and Government authorities. On the missing girls, we understand that the issue is being heard in the Hon High Court of Gujarat," stated DPS.

READ | Nithyananda case: Gujarat HC directs police to produce petitioner's "confined" daughters

Police arrests DPS principal

Earlier on Thursday, Gujarat police had arrested the principal of DPS in Ahmedabad for violating government norms while leasing out land to controversial self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda for his ashram. Hitesh Puri, Principal of Delhi Public School (East), located at Hirapur village on Ahmedabad's outskirts, ignored the collector's notification related to the matter, police said. School authorities failed to produce documents pertaining to informing police after leasing out the land for the ashram of the controversial guru, who has been booked in a criminal case in the city, they said.

READ | Former Nithyananda Aide Narrates Horrifying Brutality Against Children In Ashram

Gujarat HC sets deadline

Meanwhile, the Gujarat High Court set a deadline of November 26 to present the two victims Nanditha Janardhana Sharma (Nityanandita) and Lopamudra Janardhana Sharma (Tatvapriya) before the court. This order was directed to the Vivekanand Police Station in Ahmedabad Rural district after the victims' parents petitioned the Court. The Gujarat HC has stated that if the police fail to produce the victims on the above date, 'action taken report be filed'.

READ | ACCESSED: This Is The Expired Passport Of Rape-accused Nithyananda

What is the alleged kidnapping case?

Petitioners Janardana Sharma and his wife told the Gujarat High Court on Monday that their two elder daughters, Lopamudra Janardhana Sharma (21) and Nandita (18) who were studying in Nithyananda's Yogini Sarvagyapeetham institution had refused to accompany them. Their younger minor-aged daughters, who have been rescued by the couple, were allegedly kidnapped and kept in illegal confinement for more than two weeks, claim the parents after officials of the institute allegedly refused to let them meet their daughters. The couple has sought the court's direction to the police as well the institute's authorities to produce their other daughters in court as they have allegedly been 'illegally confined' and hand them over to the parents. The couple has also asked for an investigation into other minors kept at the institute.