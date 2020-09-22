Delhi Riots: 13 Ex-judges Condemn Umar Khalid's Supporters For Trying To Obstruct Probe

Amid the ongoing probe into the Delhi riots, a group of 13 retired High Court judges condemned the supporters of Umar Khalid for allegedly trying to scuttle the process of justice. Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police on September 13 for his purported role in the larger conspiracy of the February riots that claimed 53 lives in the national capital. In a statement released on Monday, the former judges observed that a handful of persons who themselves held responsible positions in the past did not spare any chance to denigrate "sacred institutions" such as the Supreme Court, Election Commission of India and Parliament.

Claiming that "layers of anti-national activities are getting exposed" during the riots probe, they slammed the attempts by a lobby to pressurise the legal system for granting bail to Khalid. The ex-judges lamented that some "allegedly disruptive elements" were assuming that they are above the law of the land.

Maintaining that freedom of expression does not give the freedom to instigate, participate, or conspire to any commit any crime, they stressed that Umar Khalid is not an exception to the rule of law in India. The statement added, "National integration cannot be sacrificed at the altar of wishfully dis-integrative romanticism of the misguided elements".

Retired Chief Justices BC Patel, KR Vyas and Permod Kohli and former HC judges SM Soni, Ambadas Joshi, SN Dhingra, Ashok Hinchigeri, Dhiren Karia, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil Hali, Prashant Kumar Agarwal, Raghuvendra Singh Rathore and Sarvesh Kumar Gupta are signatories to the statement.

Umar Khalid's arrest

Khalid, booked under the provisions of the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was sent to police custody till September 24. During the remand hearing, the Delhi Police argued that they wanted to confront him with documents running into 11 lakh pages. As per the police, he gave provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to citizens to block roads during the India visit of US President Donald Trump. It also alleged that the former JNU student leader had hatched a conspiracy against the Indian government in connivance with other radical groups. While a Delhi court allowed Khalid's counsel to meet him for 30 minutes daily, it rejected his plea to interact with his family members during his police custody.

