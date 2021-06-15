Delhi Riots: 3 Accused Including Natasha Narwal,Devangana Kalita Granted Bail In UAPA Case

In a big development on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha who were arrested in connection with the communal riots that rocked the national capital in February 2020. The violence between Citizenship Amendment Act supporters and protesters had spiraled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. While Narwal and Kalita are PhD scholars at the Jawaharlal Nehru University and associated with the Pinjra Tod Collective, Tanha is a student pursuing his final year of BA at Jamia Millia Islamia.

The trio was arrested by the Delhi Police in May 2020 and was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code such as rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. As per the prosecution, the accused engaged in a conspiracy to plan riots and destabilise the government in the guise of anti-CAA and NRC protests. However, a division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambani held that they were entitled to regular bail subject to a few conditions.

Here are the bail conditions:

The accused shall furnish a personal bond of Rs.50,000 with two local sureties in the like amount

The accused will furnish a cellphone number to the Investigating Officer on which they can be contacted at any point in time

Any change in address will be communicated to the Investigating Officer

The accused will surrender their passport and they cannot travel outside India without prior permission of the trial court

The accused shall neither tamper with evidence nor contact any prosecution witnesses

In the order on Natasha Narwal's bail plea accessed by Republic TV, the Delhi HC made it clear that no offence under Sections 15, 17 and 18 of the UAPA is made out on prima facie appreciation of the charge sheet and the material cited by the prosecution. It clearly made a distinction between protests and incitement of violence. Moreover, it stated that invoking UAPA against people frivolously would undermine the intent and purpose of the Parliament in enacting such a law. It stated, "Wanton use of serious penal provisions would only trivialise them".