Delhi Riots: 3 Accused Including Natasha Narwal,Devangana Kalita Granted Bail In UAPA Case

Quick links:
Image: PTI/FB
In a big development on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha who were arrested in connection with the communal riots that rocked the national capital in February 2020. The violence between Citizenship Amendment Act supporters and protesters had spiraled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. While Narwal and Kalita are PhD scholars at the Jawaharlal Nehru University and associated with the Pinjra Tod Collective, Tanha is a student pursuing his final year of BA at Jamia Millia Islamia.
The trio was arrested by the Delhi Police in May 2020 and was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code such as rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. As per the prosecution, the accused engaged in a conspiracy to plan riots and destabilise the government in the guise of anti-CAA and NRC protests. However, a division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambani held that they were entitled to regular bail subject to a few conditions.
Delhi High Court grants bail to Pinjra Tod activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal and Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in connection with northeast Delhi violence case. pic.twitter.com/H15zC7lQHy— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2021
In the order on Natasha Narwal's bail plea accessed by Republic TV, the Delhi HC made it clear that no offence under Sections 15, 17 and 18 of the UAPA is made out on prima facie appreciation of the charge sheet and the material cited by the prosecution. It clearly made a distinction between protests and incitement of violence. Moreover, it stated that invoking UAPA against people frivolously would undermine the intent and purpose of the Parliament in enacting such a law. It stated, "Wanton use of serious penal provisions would only trivialise them".
The HC observed, "We are constrained to express, that it seems, that in its anxiety to suppress dissent, in the mind of the State, the line between the constitutionally guaranteed right to protest and terrorist activity seems to be getting somewhat blurred. If this mindset gains traction, it would be a sad day for democracy". This assumes significance considering the prolonged incarceration of the accused persons. Recently, the Centre faced criticism when Narwal's father passed away while she was languishing in jail.