Delhi Riots Accused Stay In Jail Despite Bail Owing To Delay In 'address Verification'

Delhi riots accused Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha are yet to be released from jail despite being granted bail by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. While they had moved the Karkardooma court the same day seeking release from jail, Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Bedi deferred the matter to Wednesday for want of verification of their addresses and sureties. During the hearing on June 16, the Delhi Police submitted that permanent address verification is pending as the aforesaid accused live outside the national capital.

Mentioning that Kalita, Narwal and Tanha are permanent residents of Assam, Rohtak and Jharkhand, it sought a few more days' time to file the verification report before the court. Moreover, the police urged the court to direct the UIDAI to verify the Aadhaar details of the sureties. On the other hand, advocates Adit Pujari, Tusharika Mattoo and Sowjhanya Shankaran appearing for the accused said that verification reports were not filed despite the time granted to the Investigating Officer. The court will pronounce its order at 11 am on Thursday.

Delhi High Court's bail order

While Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita are PhD scholars at the Jawaharlal Nehru University and associated with the Pinjra Tod Collective, Asif Iqbal Tanha is a student pursuing his final year of BA at Jamia Millia Islamia. The trio was arrested by the Delhi Police in May 2020 and was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code such as rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. As per the prosecution, the accused engaged in a conspiracy to plan riots and destabilise the government in the guise of anti-CAA and NRC protests.

However, a division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambani held that they were entitled to regular bail subject to a few conditions. It observed that no offence under Sections 15, 17 and 18 of the UAPA is made out on prima facie appreciation of the charge sheet and the material cited by the prosecution. Making a distinction between protests and incitement of violence, it held that invoking UAPA against people frivolously would undermine the intent and purpose of the Parliament in enacting such a law.