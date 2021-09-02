History Would Remember Riots 2020 As Police's Failure To Probe Properly: Delhi Court

A Delhi Court on Thursday discharged suspended Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Tahir Hussain's brother Shah Alam and two others in a case registered against them in connection with the riots that broke out in the national capital in February last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav discharged three people - Shah Alam, Rashid Saifi and Shadab from charges under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting with deadly weapons), 149, 427 (Mischief causing damage), 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc.), 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc), 435 and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Court raps Delhi Police for improper investigation

While discharging the accused who are in their twenties, the court made strong observations against the probe conducted by the Delhi Police in cases relating to the February 2020 violence.

"I am not able to restrain myself from observing that when history will look back at the worst communal riots since partition in Delhi, it is the failure of investigating agency to conduct a proper investigation by using latest scientific methods, will surely torment the sentinels of democracy. The sort of investigation conducted in the instant case and the lack of supervision thereof by the superior officers clearly depicts that the investigating agency has merely tried to pull the wool over the Court’s eyes and nothing else," ASJ Yadav said in his order.

"After investigating this matter for so long, the police has shown up only five witnesses in the matter; one is the victim, other is Constable Gyan Singh, one Duty Officer, a formal witness and the IO. I cannot restrain myself from observing that this case is a colossal wastage of the hard-earned money of tax-payers, without there being real intent of investigating the matter," he added.

He further said that no real or effective investigation in the matter has been carried out and merely by recording the statement of a constable that too at a belated stage, especially when the accused persons were already under arrest in another case, the investigating agency has just tried to show the case as “solved”.

"The case appears to have been solved merely by filing this chargesheet without any real effort being made to trace out the eyewitnesses, real accused persons and technical evidence," the court remarked in its order.

Discharging the three accused persons, the court said, "The evidence brought on record by the investigating agency in the case in hand miserably falls short for framing charges against the accused persons. Accordingly, all the three accused persons namely Shah Alam, Rashid Saifi, Shadab are discharged from the case."

The said case (FIR 93) registered at Dayalpur Police Station on March 3 2020, emerges out on the basis of two written complaints (which were later on clubbed), made by complainant Harpreet Singh Anand, wherein, he stated that he had been running shop situated at main Wazirabad Road, Chand Bagh, Delhi.

He had further stated that on February 27 last year, when he visited his aforesaid shop, he found its shutter broken/damaged and came to know that his said shop had been attacked, looted and thereafter set on fire by the riotous mob. He further stated that cash amounting to around Rs.10,000-13,000 had also been looted from his said shop.