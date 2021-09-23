Delhi Riots: Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana Constitutes Special Team For Monitoring Probe, Trial

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has set up a Special Investigation Cell (SIC) to monitor the ongoing probe in connection with the cases relating to the violence that broke out in the national capital in February last year.

The SIC would be headed by Special CP, Central Zone, Rajesh Khurana, and would also include Joint CP Eastern Range, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North East & Additional DCP 1 North East Delhi.

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) KG Tyagi. The Cell would be responsible for overseeing all the pending investigations and trials in cases relating to the N-E Delhi Violence.

"The Committee shall take stock of all pending investigation/ pending trial riots cases, being investigated in the North East district and immediately chalk out a time-bound strategy to ensure expeditious investigation and effective prosecution of riots cases," the order from the Commissioner's office read.

"The emphasis should be on scientific and technical evidence to be brought on record," the order read while also adding that the Committee shall ensure filing of all Supplementary Chargesheets in Court expeditiously.

It has also been stated that the officers shall personally work alongside the Special Public Prosecutors to ensure their presence in Court in all matters, to represent the case of the prosecution on each date effectively.

"In case the Spl. PP is unable to attend the Court due to some unavoidable circumstances, the Ld. Court shall be informed in advance so that no inconvenience is caused to the Ld. Court and a suitable adjournment be taken from the Ld. Court. In such cases, Senior Police Officers will remain present in the Court to effectively present the facts to the Court," the office order from CP Rakesh Asthana's office said.

