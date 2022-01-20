Delhi Riots: Dinesh Yadav Gets 5-year Imprisonment In First Sentencing For 2020 Violence

In a major development, a Delhi court, on Thursday, has sentenced the first convict in the 2020 Delhi riots, Dinesh Yadav, to a 5-year jail term. Yadav was convicted on December 6 for rioting and setting fire to a Muslim woman's house in Gokalpuri, north-east Delhi. Yadav, alias Michael (25), was the first accused to be convicted in the horrific 2020 Delhi riots which left 53 dead and over 700 injured.

As per the court ruling, Yadav must also pay a fine of Rs 12,000, reported PTI. Yadav was one of the active members of the rioting mob which vandalised and burned down the home of a Muslim woman - Manori, in Gokulpuri, as per reports. The victim had stated that around 150-200 people had allegedly attacked her house on February 25 and looted it. Manori was reportedly forced to seek shelter in a neighbour's home as her family was away during the attack.

Recently, Delhi High Court termed the riots as a 'pre-planned and pre-meditated' conspiracy, while denying the bail application of a man who is accused of killing Head constable Ratan Lal. The Delhi HC noted that the events that had transpired in the national capital 'did not take place in a spur of the moment, but was a 'pre-planned conspiracy to disturb law and order of the city. Highlighting the conduct of the protestors who are present in the video footage the HC stated that there was a 'calculated attempt to dislocate the functioning of the Government'. Delhi police have filed over 690 FIRs and arrested over 2000 people in connection to the riots.

Delhi police have also filed two chargesheets naming Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Faizan Khan, Danish, Parvez, Ilyas, 'United Against Hate' chief Khalid Saifi, Congress ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan, Tahir Hussain, RJD youth wing’s Meeran Haider, Pinjda Tod activists Gulfisha Fatima, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal, and Devangana Kalita as accused of 'criminal conspiracy' - leading to Delhi riots. All accused are still in jail, with their bails rejected. All of them have been booked for crimes such as sedition, murder, attempt to murder, promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and rioting.

Clashes began between CAA supporters and anti-CAA groups in Northeast Delhi on February 23, as both camps resorted to stone-pelting after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on February 24 and 25 - as US President Donald Trump visited India, the violence increased killing 53 and injuring over 200, as per official figures. The Delhi police - which has filed over 111 FIRs, naming 650 people - have been heavily criticised by activists, Opposition leaders - pointing out BJP leader Kapil Mishra's inflammatory speech, right before the riots began.

