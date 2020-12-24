Delhi Riots: ED Says PFI Received Over Rs 100 Cr, Rauf Sharif's Custody Extended By 3 Days

The Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Cases on Thursday extended the custody of Popular Front of India (PFI) National Youth wing chief K A Rauf Sharif for another three days in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Delhi riots of February 2020. The Enforcement Directorate, probing the money laundering probe against the PFI, apprehended Rauf Sharif on December 12 from Thiruvananthapuram airport after which he was sent to a seven days custody that ended on Thursday. Rauf Sharif is also a chartered accountant by profession while he holds the post of national secretary of the youth wing of PFI. Rauf had evaded ED summons thrice citing Covid, quarantine and physical illness and was also suspected to flee the country, according to inputs received by the investigating agency.

While seeking an extension of the custody, the ED submitted that its investigation so far revealed that the Kerala-based outfit has received more than Rs 100 crore in its bank accounts over the years.

"The investigation conducted by the Directorate against PFI has so far revealed that more than Rs 100 crore have been deposited in the accounts of PFI over the years and that a large part of the same has been deposited in cash", the ED said.

'Channelling money during anti-CAA protests': ED

While investigating the money laundering probe, ED also mentioned that it has found the role and involvement of PFI members in the Delhi riots in February 2020. ED has categorically stated that Rauf was active during the anti-CAA protests in channelling the money through various sources and the affidavit submitted by ED also states the involvement of SDPI members through them the money was funnelled.

"There are also indications that PFI has linkages with the recent violence in Bangalore city in which its political wing--SDPI--has been found to be involved. PFI has also been involved in various cases in the past in which public order was disturbed and various offences of grave nature were committed by the members of the organisations", it said in the affidavit.

Incriminating documents and digital devices were seized during the raids conducted at the offices of PFI and at the residences of its office bearers across India, the economic offence watchdog stated while alleging that PFI has been collecting huge amounts of funds abroad and that the foreign collection of funds also have targets to meet.

The non-cooperative and evasive attitude of Sharif along with his deliberate attempts to avoid joining the inquiry and to flee the country trigger further suspicion about his activities and involvement in money laundering activities, the ED submitted.

